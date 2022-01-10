Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $393.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $411.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

