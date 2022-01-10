Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.81 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.