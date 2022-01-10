Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 71.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 922.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.