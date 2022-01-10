Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.