Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200 day moving average of $859.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

