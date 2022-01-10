Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $131,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

