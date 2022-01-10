Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $121.39 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $121,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,434.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,343.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,308.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.