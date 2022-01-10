Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $93,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

SYNH stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

