Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,707 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

