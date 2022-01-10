Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,564 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $105,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

