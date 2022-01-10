Private Ocean LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.78 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

