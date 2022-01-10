Private Ocean LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $464.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

