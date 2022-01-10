Private Ocean LLC Has $718,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $127.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

