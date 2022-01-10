Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

