PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $7.31 million and $101,085.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.57 or 0.07250030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.26 or 0.99689585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003182 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.