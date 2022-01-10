Privatix Price Hits $0.0483 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 13% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $54,380.09 and $22,731.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

