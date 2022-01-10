ProxyNode (PRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $39,662.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00347806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,200,000 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

