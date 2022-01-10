Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $433.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $366.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

NYSE PSA opened at $355.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average is $324.63. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $217.87 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

