Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $433.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $366.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.
NYSE PSA opened at $355.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average is $324.63. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $217.87 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
