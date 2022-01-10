PumaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $314,994.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.63 million and $314,994.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.