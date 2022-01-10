Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

PZZA opened at $127.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

