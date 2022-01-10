Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 90,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

