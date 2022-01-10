Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

FANG opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.