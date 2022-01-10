Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.89 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.