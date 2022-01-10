Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

HUM opened at $363.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.