Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Lifted by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $101.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

