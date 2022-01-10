qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires 1,182 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $15.08 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

