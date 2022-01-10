qPULA Trading Management LP Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

qPULA Trading Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

