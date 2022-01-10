qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.