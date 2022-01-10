qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,069 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

