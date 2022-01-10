qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $214,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $442.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

