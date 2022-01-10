qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $277,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

