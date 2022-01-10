Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,925.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth about $594,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XM stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

