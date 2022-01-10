Quantis Network Price Up 12,471,460.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 14,096,058.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $58.92 or 0.00143407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 12,471,460.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.74 or 0.07408297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.37 or 1.00145589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

