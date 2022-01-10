Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

