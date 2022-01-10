Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

