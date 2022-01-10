Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00007279 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $78.93 million and $4.71 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.85 or 0.07350813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.04 or 0.99881897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,930,342 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

