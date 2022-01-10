Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005322 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

