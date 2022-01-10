Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. It is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental gas production. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. However, the company’s ability to meet debt obligation is in question since the firm is generating low free cash flows for the past few quarters. Investors with environmental agenda are trying to push capital out of hydrocarbons toward renewables. As such, acquiring capital in the future can become tougher for companies like Range Resources.”

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NYSE RRC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.