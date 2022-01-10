Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,025 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

