Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Celanese stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

