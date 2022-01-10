Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

