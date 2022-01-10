Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

BLK stock opened at $893.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

