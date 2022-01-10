Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $906.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

