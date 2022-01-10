Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,725.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,773.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,005.07.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.