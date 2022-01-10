Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 72,434 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $75,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,550,000 after acquiring an additional 172,673 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.05 and a 200-day moving average of $376.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

