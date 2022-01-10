Raymond James & Associates Buys 538 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

