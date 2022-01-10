Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Copa were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

CPA opened at $83.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

