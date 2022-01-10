Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RH were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
RH stock opened at $494.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
