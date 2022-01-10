Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RH were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $494.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.40.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.