Raymond James & Associates Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

