Raymond James & Associates Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.