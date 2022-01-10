Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,343 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.